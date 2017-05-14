Mother's Day 2017: Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh Lead Cricketers' Wishes

Mother's Day 2017 is upon us and the entire world took to social media to convey their love for their mothers on this special day and Indian cricketers were no different. The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Rishabh Pant all took to various social media platform and posted pictures with their mothers with a note hearfelt note for them. Most current Indian cricketers are currently busy crossing swords in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 but that didn't deter them from taking time out to the needful.

Mother's day is celebrated across the globe every year on the second Sunday of May. The day is dedicated to all the mothers around the world.

Here are some of the social media posts of cricketers wishing their mothers:

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and posted a picture with his mother.

To the world you are my mother but to me you are my world. #HappyMothersDay Aiee!! pic.twitter.com/mHyehO2L2z — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 14, 2017

Virender Sehwag posted a picture of himself with his wife, kids and his mother and wished his mum in his unique style.

I believe in love at first sight. Love my mother ever since I opened my eyes.#MothersDay pic.twitter.com/3ugiGUidmJ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 14, 2017

Yuvraj Singh took to Instagram and posted a beautiful picture.

#happymothersday A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on May 13, 2017 at 11:32pm PDT

Indian skipper Virat Kohli posted a video on his Instagram account to wish mother's around the world.

This one's for the mums. #HappyMothersDay A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on May 13, 2017 at 10:27pm PDT

Other Indian cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan too wished their mothers.

Everything I am, you helped me to be. #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/HlEI5RAUaw — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 14, 2017

Maavan thandiyaan chaavan, chaavan kaun karey, maavan tey harjaane loko kaun bharey!! Wish all mothers a very Happy Mothers day!!! pic.twitter.com/2KYo1ngoBe — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 14, 2017

Whatever I m 2day it's cos of u Ammi.My respect 2all d mothers u all r beautiful n to my wife who is new to motherhood #HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/Ui5u915cye — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 14, 2017

Happy Mothers Day to my biggest source of inspiration and support pic.twitter.com/0LK8rsgz15 — Rishab Pant (@RishabPant777) May 14, 2017

Other international cricketers weren't too far behind with the likes of Steve Smith and Darren Sammy also wishing their mothers while Mitchell Johnson posted a picture of his wife with their kids.

Happy Mother's Day Mum. Thanks for everything that you do for me. I hope you have a fantastic day. I love you A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49) on May 13, 2017 at 8:50pm PDT

Thank you to this wonderful woman for being the best mum to our 2 beautiful children. You always amaze me at how you "just get it done" & the love you have for them both makes me smile. Happy Mother's Day @jessicabratichjohnson A post shared by Mitchell Johnson (@mitchjohnson398) on May 13, 2017 at 10:16pm PDT