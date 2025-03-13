Rohit Sharma's one statement after the Champions Trophy 2025 elated the whole nation. There was a lot of speculation about his career future, but Rohit Sharma allayed all those fears in classic 'Rohit Sharma way': "I am not going to retire from this format. Just to make sure no rumours are spread moving forward. Koi future plan hai nahi, jo chal raha hai chalega (there is no future plan, whatever is going on will continue as it is)." That statement right after the Champions Trophy 2025 final went viral.

A day later, Rohit gave an even more detailed response on his career plans. "Right now, I am taking things as they come. It wouldn't be fair for me to think too far ahead. At this moment, my focus is on playing well and maintaining the right mindset. I don't want to draw any lines and say whether I will or won't play in the 2027 World Cup," he said on Jio Hotstar.

"There's no point in making such statements right now. Realistically, I have always taken my career one step at a time."

However, if a report is to be believed, Rohit Sharma has already plans ready to extend his career till the 2027 World Cup. "If things go according to plan, he might exit international cricket after the quadrennial ICC event, to be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia," the report in Cricbuzz said.

India captain Rohit Sharma will be 38 in two months' time and by the time 2027 ODI World Cup starts he will be 40.

According to the report, Rohit will 'collaborate' with Abhishek Nayar, the current assistant coach of the Indian cricket team. The main objective will be 'fitness, batting, and approach.'

From 2025 till the 2027 World Cup, India are expected to play 27 ODIs. More matches may be schedule later. Rohit Sharma will take these matches as preparation for the big event.

Advertisement

Nayar is a highly regarded coach by the Indian cricketers. From Dinesh Karthik to KL Rahul, everybody have lauded his methods. He is a former teammate of Rohit Sharma.

The report also said there is still no clarity on his Test future. Rohit Sharma's performance in the Border Gavaskar Trophy was not at all impressive. The report said that his form at the IPL will be crucial on deciding whether he will be picked or not for India Tour of England in June. "Let the IPL be over first. Only an astrologer thinks so far ahead into the future," the report quoted a source as saying.

The India captan intends to play in both ODI and Test format. He has retired from T20Is.