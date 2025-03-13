Former Indian cricket team skipper MS Dhoni found himself in a bit of controversy after he refused to speak about the recent Champions Trophy 2025 triumph. The Rohit Sharma-led side emerged unbeaten in the competition as they clinched the title after defeating New Zealand in the final. It was the first Champions Trophy title for India since Dhoni lead them to victory in 2013. In a video going viral on social media, Dhoni was asked by a reporter about India's win at the airport but he did not give any answer. The former India captain signalled him to go away as he made his way out of the airport.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Indian Premier League 2025, Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson described how much he values spending time with former India and Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni.

Dhoni will be playing in the 2025 IPL season for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), chasing his sixth title. Under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad. CSK will start off their campaign against five-time champions and arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) at their home ground of Chepauk.

"Like every young Indian cricketer, I always wanted to be around MS Dhoni. Every time we played against CSK, I wanted to sit and talk to him, ask him how he does things. It was a dream for me. I remember playing a match against CSK in Sharjah, where I finally performed well, scored around 70-80 runs, won the game, and became the Man of the Match. After that, I met Mahi bhai, and since then, our relationship has grown. Even now, I meet him often. Just yesterday, I met him again. It's truly a blessed feeling--to go from idolizing him to now sitting with him for shoots and events. I feel like I'm living my dream," Samson said while speaking on JioHotstar as a part of the 'SuperStar' programme.