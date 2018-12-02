Hockey World Cup 2018: India Toil To A Draw vs Belgium In Nail-Biting Clash

The Indian men's hockey team displayed a brilliant effort but faltered in the end as their second Pool C match of the 2018 Hockey World Cup against Belgium ended in a 2-2 draw at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Simon Gougnard scored in the 56th minute as World No.3 Belgium avoided a scare against an upbeat Indian team, which actually started off poorly, conceding an early goal in the match. Alexander Hendrickx scored in the eighth minute via a penalty corner, giving his team an early lead.