India vs Belgium, Hockey World Cup Live Score: India Look To Overcome Stern Belgium Test

India, who started their Hockey World Cup 2018 campaign on a bright note with a 5-0 thrashing of South Africa on Wednesday, will hope to clear a stern test against Belgium on Sunday. Seeking to rewrite history after 43 years, the Indian men's hockey team made a strong start in the elite 16-nation tournament. The win on Sunday will guarantee India's direct entry into the quarterfinals. Rio Olympic silver medallist Belgium were far from impressive in their fighting 2-1 win over lowly Canada. Eight-time Olympic champions India's only World Cup crown came way back in 1975.

Live Hockey Match Updates Between India vs Belgium, Hockey World Cup straight from Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar

18:08 IST: GOAL! Canadian skipper Scott Tupper scores the equalizer for Canada through a penalty stroke. RSA 1-1 CAN

18:07 IST: With just seconds to go in the third quarter, Canada have earned a penalty stroke. Will the manage to score the equalizer?

18:01 IST: GOAL! South Africa have finally scored the opening goal of the match in the 43rd minute. Nqobile Ntuli finds the back of the Canada net with a reverse flick. RSA 1-0 CAN

17:50 IST: Before India match starts at 19:00 IST, Canada and South Africa are currently playing the other Pool C clash. In the third quarter, both teams are still striving to get score their first goal.

17:48 IST: Its Day 5 of the tournament and we have two matches lined up for today. Currently, Canada and South Africa are up against each other in the third match of Pool C.

17:45 IST: Hello and welcome to the live match updates of the Hockey World Cup 2018 match between India vs Belgium.

The hosts produced a fine display of attacking hockey to outclass South Africa and would look to continue in the same vein, although consistency is something India has always lacked. Come Sunday, the Indians will have to be at their best in all departments to get the better of the ever-improving Red Lions, who will be out to prove a point after a not-so-impressive opener.

The Indian forward line comprising Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Lalit Upadhyay impressed against South Africa. While Simranjeet scored a brace, all three other strikers struck a goal each. The Manpreet Singh-led midfield and the backline too did a decent job the other day but defenders Harmanpreet Singh, Birendra Lakra, Surender Kumar and goalkeeper P R Sreejesh will have to be on their toes against the attacking Belgians. World number five India would also look to better their head-to-head record against Belgium.

Since 2013, both teams have played against each other on 19 occasions with India registering five wins as against Belgium's 13. One ended in a draw.

The last time the two teams played each other was in the final edition of the Champions Trophy earlier this year in Breda, Netherlands where India conceded a late goal to settle for a 1-1 draw. The magnitude of a World Cup match is different and both teams are aware that a single mistake can ruin their hopes and aspirations.