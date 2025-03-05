German giants Bayern Munich are irritated by suggestions they are the outsiders in their high-stakes Champions League last 16 tie against Bayer Leverkusen. Bayern host Xabi Alonso's defending German champions in Munich on Wednesday, with the return leg the following Tuesday in Leverkusen. With resources and history that dwarf anyone else in Germany, Bayern are almost always the favourites when taking on other German teams, regardless of venue or competition. But pundits and bookmakers alike have tipped Leverkusen to make it through to the quarter finals, raising the ire of the Bavarians, particularly with Munich hosting this year's final.

Since appearing in back-to-back finals in 2012 and 2013, Bayern have only once failed to make it past the last 16 stage in 13 seasons -- when they lost to Jurgen Klopp's eventual champions Liverpool.

Bayern powerbroker Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who alongside Uli Hoeness grew the club into a European powerhouse, said his team felt slighted and would react.

"Everyone has declared Bayer Leverkusen the favourite. I know our team -- and it pisses them off."

'Absolute underdogs'

In six matches against Bayern since he took over as Leverkusen manager in October 2022, Xabi Alonso has never lost, with three draws and three victories.

In three seasons in midfield for Bayern, Alonso never lost against Leverkusen in six matches -- a remarkable record in the fixture both as a player and a coach.

In December, defending German Cup champions Leverkusen eliminated Bayern from the competition with a 1-0 win in Munich.

In that match, Bayern captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer picked up the first red card of his long career after a rash, rugby-style challenge on Jeremie Frimpong outside the box.

The collision, which left Neuer with a broken rib, suggested Leverkusen had gotten under Bayern's skin.

In the most recent encounter between the two clubs, in February in Leverkusen, Bayern were thoroughly outplayed, failing to register a shot on target for just the second time in a league game since 1992.

The match however finished in a scoreless draw which kept Bayern's eight-point lead atop the table and on track to win back the Bundesliga, suggesting the normally dominant Bayern can be pragmatic when necessary under coach Vincent Kompany.

Veteran midfielder Thomas Mueller, a two-time Champions League winner with Bayern, suggested those tipping Leverkusen to dump his side out of the tournament were not seeing the full picture.

"Leverkusen are very clearly the favourites if you listen to German pundits," Mueller said on Friday.

"And we, the absolute underdogs, obviously want to prove ourselves. Right, dear pundits? We shall see."

In his regular newsletter sent to fans on Sunday, Mueller said it was "emotionally special to play against our biggest domestic rival on the big stage.

"It's about winning, but also about a lot of prestige. Personally, I think the little taunts between the two clubs are quite entertaining. I always liked that as a kid and fan."

'Never outsiders'

Bayern may not always impress in the league this season but have managed to get the job done when it matters.

In the Champions League, Bayern have struggled, particularly away from home.

Bayern have lost to Barcelona, Aston Villa and Feyenoord away in the competition this season, scoring just one goal and conceding eight.

In mid-February, Bayern needed a stoppage time Alphonso Davies goal to draw 1-1 at home with Celtic and avoid extra time.

Former Germany midfielder turned pundit Michael Ballack, who played for both Bayern and Leverkusen in a career which also took him to Stamford Bridge, said the Bavarian giants could not be counted out.

"Many are betting on Leverkusen, but in my eyes Bayern are never outsiders, no matter what shape they're in.

"They've put a lot of things right with wins against Frankfurt and Stuttgart (in the league)" in recent weeks.

Ballack, who lost the Champions League final with Leverkusen against a Zinedine Zidane-inspired Real Madrid in 2002, said Bayer was "on a par with Bayern" before the clash.

