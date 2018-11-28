 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

David Beckham Trolled For Kissing Daughter On Lips, Fans Defend Him

Updated: 28 November 2018 15:51 IST

David Beckham had posted the adorable snap with his daughter on Instagram.

David Beckham Trolled For Kissing Daughter On Lips, Fans Defend Him
Former English footballer David Beckham has been a heartthrob for millions. © Instagram

Former English footballer David Beckham has been a heartthrob for millions, over the years. Beckham's style statement has been adored by many with others trying to copy it for the same. However, recently, the six-time Premier League winner with Manchester United Beckham, found himself in the middle of criticism for posting a snap with his daughter Harper on Instagram. In the adorable snap, Beckham can be seen kissing her seven-year-old daughter on her lips.

Soon after Beckham posted the picture, one of the trolls said, "she's your daughter. .why are you kissing on her lips..?..that's ur wife kiss..."

While the other said, "I feel like a kiss on the cheek is better than that n the lips. The lips is just weird."

However, Beckham's fans and friends turned out in huge number to support him with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady saying, "Dad and daughter. So Sweet!"

While one of the fans said, "I'm 35.. I still kiss my dad on the lips...why do people always turn something innocent into something sinister. Sad people imo."

Another fan said, "Ignore the people who say it's inappropriate...they are probably my trolls looking for a reaction and at the minute they are getting what they want. Focus on the pure love you can see in the photo...it's a father and daughter sharing a beautiful moment, nothing more."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Christmas is comingLet's go skate

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

In August 2018, Beckham received the 2018 UEFA President's Award in honour of his achievements in the game and his work since retiring as a player.

Beckham won the Champions League with United in 1999 and later played for Los Angeles Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Madrid.

He hung up his boots in 2013 and earlier this year was awarded an MLS franchise in Miami.

Comments
Topics : David Beckham Football
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • David Beckham has been a heartthrob for millions
  • Beckham is six-time Premier League winner with Manchester United
  • Beckham's fans and friends turned out in huge number
Related Articles
David Beckham To Receive UEFA President
David Beckham To Receive UEFA President's Award
World Cup 2018: David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic Agree On World Cup Bet. Here Are The Terms Of The Deal
World Cup 2018: David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic Agree On World Cup Bet. Here Are The Terms Of The Deal
World Cup 2018: David Beckham Predicts World Cup Finalists In Russia
World Cup 2018: David Beckham Predicts World Cup Finalists In Russia
David Beckham Gets An Emotional Birthday Surprise From Son Brooklyn
David Beckham Gets An Emotional Birthday Surprise From Son Brooklyn
David Beckham, Son Walk Out Of Pub After Taunt From Fans
David Beckham, Son Walk Out Of Pub After Taunt From Fans
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.