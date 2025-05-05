Kylian Mbappe struck twice as Real Madrid held off Celta Vigo with a thrilling 3-2 win to stay within sight of La Liga leaders Barcelona on Sunday. After the Catalans scraped a comeback win at Valladolid on Saturday, Madrid survived a late Celta fightback to maintain the four-point gap ahead of next Sunday's Clasico. Defending champions Madrid, second, took a three-goal lead but were left clinging on at the Santiago Bernabeu against a Celta side seventh and hoping to qualify for European football next season.

"The game seemed finished... you have to remember we're without six defenders and we're not always capable of solving these things," said Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti.

"Yes it could have been dealt with better, we suffered a bit, but it's a nice victory."

Madrid's Champions League defence crumbled and Los Blancos were also beaten in the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona last week, but Los Blancos are still hopeful of overhauling Hansi Flick's side in La Liga.

"We had a very good first half (but)... we fell apart, these things can't happen, it's happened to us a lot," admitted Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde on the club's television channel.

"We left a lot minutes for them to get comfortable and they are a great team and they put us in a tough spot."

Ancelotti's side came into the game with a spate of defensive injuries but after riding out an early wave of Celta chances took control, with Turkish 20-year-old Arda Guler pulling the strings.

With Rodrygo Goes out with illness the youngster started in his stead and took full advantage.

Guler directed a spectacular overhead effort wide of goal in the opening stages, showing his ambition has no limits.

Former Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso headed just over and then forced a fine save from Thibaut Courtois, as Celta threatened.

Aurelien Tchouameni headed over when well-placed at the other end, as Madrid stifled the visitors.

'Last chance'

Madrid opened the scoring through Guler after 33 minutes, when the playmaker cleverly worked some space in the box and then brilliantly curled a strike past the reach of Vicente Guaita.

Mbappe doubled Madrid's lead after 39 minutes at the sharp end of a rapid breakaway.

Courtois saved well from Borja Iglesias and immediately Madrid thrust forward, with Bellingham setting Mbappe free down the right.

The French superstar ruthlessly lashed past Guaita from just inside the area.

Just three minutes into the second half, Mbappe struck again for his 24th league goal of the season, putting him one behind the top scorer, Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski.

Guler was the creator, playing in the striker with a perfectly-weighted ball and Mbappe finished low with a stroke of his left boot.

It seemed the game was won for Madrid but Javier Rodriguez pulled Celta back into it with a finish from close range after a corner was wrongly awarded to Celta.

Lucas Vazquez blocked Pablo Duran's backheeled effort on the line but Rodriguez was on hand to pounce.

Iago Aspas' introduction off the bench for the Galicians immediately gave them more attacking impetus and he produced a superb pass for Williot Swedberg to slot a second past Courtois.

The Belgian goalkeeper had his heart in his mouth a few minutes later as Duran's shot slipped out of his hands and could have squirmed across the line behind him if it had not slowed to a stop on the grass.

If Madrid had dropped points it would have allowed Barcelona to lift the title next weekend with a Clasico victory.

"It's the game of the year for us, the last chance for us to win La Liga," said Valverde.

"We will try our best to take the three points."

Elsewhere Real Betis kept the pressure on Villarreal in the race for the fifth Champions League qualifying spot.

Betis, sixth, snatched a 2-1 victory at Espanyol with two late goals, including Antony's 91st-minute sweetly-struck winner to move a point behind the Yellow Submarine.

Athletic Bilbao, fourth, shared a goalless draw with Real Sociedad in a Basque derby clash.

