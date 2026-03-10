India women's football team's star player Manisha Kalyan scored one of the goals of the tournament in their AFC Women's Asian Cup clash against Chinese Taipei in Sydney on Tuesday. Manisha, who is left-footed, fired in a stunning free-kick that took a vicious curl, hit the underside of the crossbar and went in, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance. After a VAR check, the goal was confirmed. The goal was so good that the commentator even compared Manisha to her favourite player, Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, this was India's only goal of the match, as they lost 3-1 and bowed out of the tournament. Despite dominating large portions of the game and creating numerous opportunities, the India's inability to convert chances in the final third proved costly, leading to an early exit after they qualified for the prestigious tournament on merit for the first time.

WATCH: Manisha Kalyan's incredible free-kick goal

Chinese Taipei took the lead in the 12th minute when Y H Su slotted the ball inside an empty goal post after a horrible back pass from Sanju to J W Chen. Indian custodian Elangbam Panthoi Chanu had come off her line hoping to stop Chen, who successfully squared the ball to Su.

India struck back after that, but just before half time (45 9), Y. Y. Hsu's shot hit the upright corner of the post and deflected off Panthoi to enter the India goal.

This was after Pyari Xaxa handled the ball inside the box and referee pointed to the spot.

The contest was as good as over when Yu-Chin Chen struck Chinese Taipei's third goal in the 77th minute, getting the better of Panthoi after a run down the right side.

India had earlier lost to Vietnam and Japan, and to make the next stage of the tournament, the Blue Tigress needed to beat Chinese Taipei by minimum two goals on Tuesday and Japan to prevail over Vietnam.

Japan beat Vietnam 4-0.

