Glance over the stellar lineup of teams in the Champions League's round of 16 this week and you'll find many of the super-rich aristocrats of European soccer: Real Madrid, Liverpool, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and more. And then there's Bodo/Glimt. This homely and humble club from a fishing town of around 55,000 people in northern Norway shouldn't really be mixing with Europe's powerhouse clubs. Well, they are — and not just that, they're beating them all.

Check out this four-win streak that has gotten Bodo/Glimt to the knockout stage of Europe's top club competition: 3-1 at home to Man City, 2-1 away to Atletico Madrid, and then home-and-away victories over Inter Milan — last season's runner-up — in the playoffs that took place during Norwegian soccer's offseason.

Next up is Portuguese champion Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of the last 16 on Wednesday.

Here's what to know about the tiny club delivering the feelgood story of this or any Champions League campaign:

Bodo is located above the Arctic Circle, more than 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) north of the Norwegian capital, Oslo. Nestled along the western coastline off the Norwegian Sea, it is farther north than soccer's top club competition has ever previously been.

The town — which has its own airport — has less than an hour of sunlight during its shortest days, meaning players take supplements to combat a lack of sun.

It can be bitterly cold and windy in the long winters but the locals are through the latest one. The forecast temperature for kickoff against Sporting is 3 Celsius (37 Fahrenheit).

Away from soccer, Bodo gained some repute in 2024 when it was named the European Capital of Culture.

Bodo/Glimt's Aspmyra stadium has a capacity of around 8,000 spectators, hardly built for hosting big matches in Europe's top club competition.

A new stadium — the 10,000-seat Arctic Arena — is being built on the edge of town but isn't much bigger.

Adding to the quirky feel of the Aspmyra is the fact it has an artificial field, which is criticized by some in soccer for the way the ball rolls and bounces in comparison to grass.

UEFA allows approved artificial pitches to be used up to and including the semifinals of its competitions.

Founded in 1916, Bodo/Glimt had to wait more than a century before being crowned Norwegian champion for the first time — and the change in fortune had much to do with hiring a former fighter pilot.

The team had just been relegated to Norway's second tier — underling its status as an “elevator club,” as it's called in Norway, for going back and forth between the top two divisions — when Bjørn Mannsverk was asked in early 2017 to join the backroom staff as a mental coach.

Mannsverk had developed techniques for his squadron before bombing missions in Libya and he brought a philosophy and culture at Bodo/Glimt that made players talk openly about their feelings, change their attitudes and routines about things like preparation and nutrition, and remove the stigma around mental training.

The players and coach Kjetil Knutsen fully bought into Mannsverk's ways — like, for example, having a rotating cast of captains to share leadership duties and gathering in a circle after conceding a goal to discuss what happened and maintain solidarity — and it has helped the team grow.

Bodo/Glimt won its first Norwegian league title in 2020 and captured three of the next five, finishing runner-up last year. The team's success transferred to continental competition as it reached the Europa League semifinals last season — losing to Tottenham over two legs — and then qualified for the Champions League for the first time.

Bodo/Glimt isn't funded by a Middle Eastern sheikh or American private investment so its inexpensively assembled squad is filled with largely unheralded players from Norway and Denmark.

In Norway's most recent squad selection, there were only two Bodo/Glimt players called up.

Its star striker is Kasper Høgh, a 25-year-old Dane who has never played for his country. Its other leading attacker is Jens Petter Hauge, who returned to Bodo/Glimt in 2024 — four years after leaving for AC Milan but failing to establish himself.

Under Knutsen, who joined in 2018 and has masterminded the team's rise, Bodo/Glimt isn't just a plucky underdog that sits back and defends. It is a free-flowing, high-intensity, attacking team which, for example, outplayed Man City when Pep Guardiola's team visited Aspmyra stadium.

In 2017, Bodo/Glimt had around 40 employees and a 4.2 million-euro ($5 million) budget.

Last year, the club's revenue was 80 million euros ($93 million), boosted by making more than 26 million euros ($30 million) in the Europa League and then earnings from the Champions League. Compare that to Real Madrid, whose 2025 revenue was more than 1 billion euros, according to Deloitte.

It is budgeting for 50 million euros ($58 million) in 2026, though that figure will increase the deeper the team gets in the Champions League.

If Bodo/Glimt was to create more history and get past Sporting, it would face either Premier League leader Arsenal or Bayer Leverkusen, the German champion from the 2023-24 season, in the quarterfinals.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)