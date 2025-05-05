Indian Super League winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant have been handed a national ban on registration of new players due to a "technical error" linked to the transfer of Australian striker Jason Cummings. The development came to light following an official communication from the Director of FIFA Judicial Bodies to the All India Football Federation (AIFF). "The (FIFA) communication states to impose a ban on Club Mohun Bagan Super Giant (FIFA ID-14AKC2C) from registering new players at a national level immediately," the AIFF said in a correspondence to Mohun Bagan SG.

"For your reference, please find enclosed the correspondence from Director of the FIFA Judicial Bodies with regards to Notification of the grounds of the Decision Ref. FDD-23868. This is for your information and necessary action." When contacted, a club official told PTI that it is a minor issue and MBSG will get this sorted within a week's time.

"It's a temporary ban. However, the Mohun Bagan Super Giant management has already taken steps to resolve the matter, and it's expected that the issue will be sorted out within a few days," the official said.

"It is not connected to any financial irregularities and the problem is administrative in nature. We have reached out to FIFA, and will get this sorted in a week.

"The issue stems from transfer of a player named Jason Cummings from another club two years ago and his training compensation fee. We have completed the payments at the time of signing," he added.

A discrepancy in FIFA's Clearing House system flagged off a delay or incomplete settlement of the training compensation - an amount owed to the player's former club Central Coast Marines.

When a club signs a foreign player, a certain portion of the transfer fee (usually around 10%) must be paid to the player's previous club or the academy that trained him.

Sources say that Mohun Bagan did not pay this 10% amount (RS 13 lakh approximately) to the former club of the said player, prompting the club to file a complaint with FIFA. As a result, FIFA decided to impose the transfer ban.

The ban means that until further notice, the club cannot sign any new Indian players. Club sources reiterated that the ban is due to a technicality, which they are actively working to resolve quickly.

Meanwhile, preparations for the new season are in full swing. The management is determined to retain its ISL-winning squad. They've already decided to keep six foreign players and have extended offers to them. However, the future of Tom Aldred and Greg Stewart remains uncertain.

Scottish midfielder Greg Stewart is reportedly keen on returning home. If he fails to secure a club there, he may consider wearing the green-and-maroon jersey for another season.

If Stewart is unavailable, the Super Giants may pursue Brazilian footballer Robson, who has previously played for a Bangladeshi club and has already been scouted.

Tom Aldred has received offers from multiple clubs and is interested in playing in Australia's A-League. Still, there's a high chance he may continue with Mohun Bagan.

There's also speculation over their key ISL winner Dimitri Petratos who has got some offers but the Australian forward is likely to stay with the Mariners.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant completed the ISL double in the 2024-25 season. They won both the League Winners' Shield and the ISL Cup. They defeated Bengaluru FC 2-1 after extra time in the ISL final, making them the second team after Mumbai City FC to achieve this feat.

Last year, Mumbai City FC also faced a similar problem.