Former England football captain David Beckham was enjoying a drink with his son Brooklyn and singer Ed Sheeran in a north London pub when some Wales football supporters entered the club. It was reported that the fans started taunting Beckham that forced him to walk out of the pub along with his son. It all started when the fans, who'd just watched 'Don't Take Me Home', a documentary about their football team's 2016 World Cup campaign, started mocking the retired player, according to a report in Femalefirst.

"The boys were enjoying a catch up when suddenly the pub was taken over by Welsh fans," a source said.

"They tried to remain discreet wearing beanies and caps but the supporters recognised them and sang Welsh anthems, buoyed by the fact the pub was decked in Welsh flags. It started to get a bit annoying, forcing Becks to call it a night," the source added.

Beckham made his debut for the England national team against Moldova in a World Cup qualifying match in 1996. He went on to represent Manchester United, Preston North End, Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy, Paris Saint-Germain in a career that lasted for 20 years.

Beckham made a record number of appearances for the England side and held the record till the time Wayne Rooney surpassed it. The midfielder called time on his career in 2013, having won 19 major trophies.

The 41-year-old signed for Manchester United as a trainee in 1991 and was a key member of the side that won the FA Youth Cup in 1992 alongside a bunch of young players including Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Nicky Butt and Paul Scholes, all coached by Eric Harrison.

(With PTI Inputs)