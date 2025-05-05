After a month of speculation, Trent Alexander-Arnold has confirmed he will not extend his contract and leave Liverpool at the end of the season. Although a new club has not been announced, Real Madrid's long-time admiration of the wingback has been one of the worst-kept secrets in football and it is expected that the announcement will follow in the coming days. Announcing his decision through a video on social media, Trent revealed that this is the "hardest decision" he has ever made in his life.

“After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, now is the time for me to confirm that I will be leaving at the end of the season. This is easily the hardest decision I've ever made in my life.

“I know many of you have wondered why or been frustrated that I haven't spoken about this yet, but it was always my intention to keep my full focus on the team's best interests, which was securing No.20," read the post on social media.

Alexander-Arnold joined Liverpool's Academy at the age of six and progressed through the ranks at youth level before making his senior debut in 2016. He has gone on to make 352 appearances for the Reds to date, scoring 23 goals and lifting eight major honours, including this season's Premier League title.

“This club has been my whole life – my whole world - for 20 years. From the Academy right through until now, the support and love I have felt from everyone inside and outside of the club will stay with me forever. I will forever be in debt to you all.

“But, I have never known anything else and this decision is about experiencing a new challenge, taking myself out of my comfort zone and pushing myself both professionally and personally,” added Trent.

This will bring his two-decade-long association with the Reds to an end having made the decision to depart Anfield once his deal ceases on June 30, 2025.

"I've given my all every single day I've been at this club, and I hope you feel like I've given back to you during my time here. From the bottom of my heart, I thank everybody – my coaches, my managers, my teammates, the staff and our incredible supporters - for the last 20 years.

“I've been blessed enough to live out my dreams here and I will never, ever take for granted the special moments I've been fortunate enough to have lived through with you all. My love for this club will never die,” he concluded.