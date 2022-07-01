Veteran England pacer James Anderson showed his class yet again on Day 1 of the rescheduled 5th Test against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Having removed opener Shubman Gill earlier, Anderson then broke the stubborn partnership between Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari with a brilliant delivery to the former. Anderson angled the ball into Pujara, but it pitched and straightened, taking the outside edge of the bat before flying to Zak Crawley at second slip. On a pitch where there was little movement on offer, Anderson used all his guile and experience to prise out the India openers

Watch: Anderson's jaffa to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara departs! James Anderson has dismissed both #TeamIndia openers ????



Tune in to Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN) & Sony Ten 4 (TAM/TEL) - (https://t.co/lJ7SEQMskp)#ENGvINDLIVEonSonySportsNetwork #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/aRxUMMJdnT — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 1, 2022

While Gill made 17 before being dismissed, Pujara - opening the innings in the absence of Covid-stricken Rohit Sharma - scored 13.

India were 53/2 when rain interrupted play, with early Lunch taken on Day 1. Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari were at the crease for India.

Earlier, England captain Ben Stokes had won the toss and opted to bowl.

India were leading the series 2-1 coming into the match. The Test was initially set to be held in Manchester last year, but a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp led to the match being postponed by a year.

Promoted

India faced a series of setbacks coming into the game, with KL Rahul ruled out with injury and captain Rohit Sharma contracting COVID-19.

Jasprit Bumrah is captaining the team in Rohit's absence, with Rishabh Pant named his deputy.