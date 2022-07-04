India vs England, 5th Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates: Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant will look to extend India's lead as the duo take the field on Day 4 of the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. On Stumps on Day 3, India's score read 125/3 with Pujara and Pant batting on 50 and 30 respectively. Virat Kohli disappointed with the bat as he fell prey to Ben Stokes' vicious ball and the right-hander scored just 20. Earlier on Day 3, India bundled out England for 284, gaining a first-innings lead of 132. Jonny Bairstow scored 106 for England while Mohammed Siraj scalped four wickets for England. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs

India:Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah (c).

England:Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope. Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Sam Billings, Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

