Rishabh Pant's brilliant display in the third ODI against England was the reason behind India winning the ODI series. He was named 'Player of the Match' for his brilliant unbeaten century that helped India beat England by five wickets at Old Trafford in Manchester and seal the series 2-1. Coming in to bat with India in trouble at 72/4, before Pant hit 125* to help India chase down the 260-run target with just under eight overs to spare. After the series, a particular Twitter post from Pant went viral.

Pant posted two images of him with a caption quoting a famous dialogue from web series 'Mirzapur'. The post and the images were full of swag. "Aur hum ek naya niyam add kar rahe hain, Mirzapur ki gaddi pe baithne wala kabhi bhi niyam badal sakta hai - Munna Bhaiya," Pant wrote.

Now, the actor in the web series Mirzapur who played the role of Munna Bhaiya - Divyenndu - has responded on Pant's post. The two even engaged in a banter.

aap yogya hain — divyenndu (@divyenndu) July 19, 2022

keep shining brother — divyenndu (@divyenndu) July 19, 2022

In the series decider, Hardik Pandya's brilliant display with the ball saw India bowl England out for 259. The all-rounder returned with figures of 4/24.

But India were in trouble early as openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma were dismissed within the first five overs.

Virat Kohli was soon to follow, and even Suryakumar Yadav could not stick around for long.

With India reeling at 72/4, Pant and Hardik stitched together a brilliant 133-run partnership to rescue their team and take them to a commanding position.

After Hardik fell for 71, Pant upped his own tempo and reached his century with Ravindra Jadeja at the crease with him.

In a hurry to finish the match off, Pant then hit five consecutive boundaries off David Willey in the 42nd over and then reverse-swept Joe Root off the first ball of the next over to take India home comfortably.