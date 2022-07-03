England vs India, 5th Test Day 3 Live Score Updates: Trailing India by 332 runs, England will resume their innings at 84 for five on Day 3 of the ongoing fifth and final Test match at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Jasprit Bumrah returned figures of 3/35 on Saturday to keep England under the pump while Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj claimed a wicket each to further pile misery on the hosts. Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes will resume the England innings on Sunday on their individual scores of 12 and 0, respectively. Earlier, India posted 416 all out with the help of Rishabh Pant 's 146, Ravindra Jadeja's 104 and Jasprit Bumrah's 31 not out off 16. For England, James Anderson had returned a five-wicket haul for 60 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah(c)

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Sam Billings(w), Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

Here are the Live Score Updates of India vs England Edgbaston Test, Day 3 straight from Edgbaston, Birmingham