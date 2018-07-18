 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

Twitter Abuzz After MS Dhoni Takes Match Ball From Umpire. Watch

Updated: 18 July 2018 11:51 IST

MS Dhoni was seen taking the match ball from the umpires after India lost the third ODI.

MS Dhoni was seen taking the match ball from the umpires after India lost the third ODI.

England put up a strong all-round show to thump Team India by eight wickets in the series-deciding third and final one-day international (ODI) at the Headingley cricket ground in Leeds on Tuesday. The series loss marks this Indian team's first bilateral series defeat under Virat Kohli. But more than the defeat, there is another reason that has Indian fans worried. Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen taking the match ball from the umpires after India lost the third ODI. He took the ball while walking back to the pavillion.

Fans set Twitter ablaze after watching Dhoni taking the ball from umpire after the conclusion of third and final ODI in Leeds.

It was England's second consecutive win as they bounced back strongly after the first ODI loss in Nottingham before they produced a handsome win at the Lord's.

Dhoni, who announced his retirement from Tests in 2014, has played 321 ODIs and 93 T20Is.

In 321 ODIs, Dhoni has scored 10046 runs at an average of 51.25. He has 10 centuries and 67 fifties to his name.

Dhoni has amassed 1487 runs in 93 T20Is at an average of 37.17, including two half-centuries.

Recently, Dhoni added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became fourth Indian and 12th overall in ODI history to score 10,000 runs. The former India skipper achieved the milestone during second ODI against England at Lord's.

Dhoni has joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Kumar Sangakkara, Brian Lara and Sanath Jayasuriya on the elite list.

The 2011 World Cup winning captain is only the second wicketkeeper-batsman to touch the 10000-run mark. Sangakkara was the first designated wicketkeeper-batsman to achieve the landmark.

Under Dhoni's captaincy, India lifted the 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the World Twenty20 in 2007. Dhoni also led India to the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 in England.

Highlights
  • England beat Team India by eight wickets in the series-deciding third ODI
  • Dhoni was seen taking the match ball from the umpires
  • He took the ball while walking back to the pavilion
