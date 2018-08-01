 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

Style Icon Virat Kohli Always Cared The Most About Winning

Updated: 01 August 2018 16:47 IST

Virat Kohli says he was thought to be a 'flash in a pan' in his early days.

Kohli feels younger players have become more confident because there is no mandate anymore. © AFP

Team India captain Virat Kohli has evolved over the years not only in the terms of cricket but also as a style icon. Coming from a humble background, Kohli was not the stylish one when he started his career in international cricket. In an interview with the fashion magazine GQ India, the 29-year-old revealed that he was perceived as a 'flash in the pan' during his initial years because of his flamboyant style. In the August 2018 issue, Kohli spoke out about his audacious style which is relished by the millennials. "(When I started out), I was judged a lot. I would get constant feedback about my appearance. The perception was that a person like me would only be a flash in the pan," Kohli said.

"But the truth is if you work hard, the game will give back. The game doesn't look at tattoos, it looks at commitment," added the Indian skipper.

He also feels younger players have become more confident because there is no mandate anymore.

"If you have tattoos, earrings or styled hair, you're not stopped (at the junior levels) just because you're flamboyant. It's not like, if I style my hair or have tattoos, I won't dive on the field because it'll get spoiled," he said.

When Kohli made his ODI debut, fresh off the U-19 World Cup victory in 2008, he stood out.

"For me, winning is like an obsession. I've started to accept losses only now, but earlier, I would just go mad (when I lost)."

But now instead of obsessing over winning every time, Kohli is learning to enjoy the responsibility he shoulders.

"I realise now this is not just about me working hard and doing something on the field, but also about seeing the larger picture. That I have this opportunity to do something special for my country," added the 29-year-old.

On the work front, Kohli is leading Team India in the first Test of the five-match series against England that got underway at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Virat Kohli England vs India, 2018 Cricket
Highlights
  • Coming from a humble background, Kohli was not the stylish one
  • Kohli revealed that he was perceived as a 'flash in the pan'
  • Kohli is learning to enjoy the responsibility he shoulders
