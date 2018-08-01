Virat Kohli On The Verge Of Achieving Another Milestone

Team India captain Virat Kohli is on the verge of achieving yet another milestone, ahead of the opening Test of the five-match series starting on Wednesday at the Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham. Virat Kohli is set to become 13th Indian cricketer to score 1000 runs against England. The Indian skipper has 977 runs to his name at an average of 44.40 against England and he is just 33 runs short of achieving this feat.

India batting icon Sachin Tendulkar tops the list with 2535 runs against England. He scored 7 centuries and 13 half-centuries against England at an average of 51.73.

Apart from Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar (2483), Rahul Dravid (1950), Gundappa Viswanath (1880), Dilip Vengsarkar (1589), Kapil Dev (1355), Mohammad Azharuddin (1278), Vijay Manjrekar (1181), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (1157), Farokh Engineer (1113), Cheteshwar Pujara (1061) and Ravi Shastri (1026) are the Indian batsman who have scored 1000 plus runs against England.

In total, Kohli has played 14 matches against England - 9 home and 5 away matches.

Kohli's performance is pretty impressive at home. In 9 matches at home, Kohli has scored 843 runs at an average of 70.25, including 3 centuries and 2 half-centuries. He has two Man of the Match and one Man of the Series awards to his name.

Kohli, who is leading India for the first time in a bilateral series against England in England, hasn't been that impressive while playing on English soil.

The last time India toured England was in 2014 under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Kohli played all the five matches in 2014 but managed just 134 runs in the series at an average of 13.40. There were two occasions when Kohli departed on duck.

The Indian side lost the five-match Test series 3-1 after the first match ended in a draw.

Apart from England, Kohli has magnificent away records against Australia, South Africa and New Zealand.

The Indian captain has played eight away matches against Australia and scored 992 runs at an average of 62.00. He has five centuries to his name on Australian soil.

Kohli has played five matches on South African soil, scoring 558 runs at an average of 55.80, including two centuries.

In two matches he has played against New Zealand in New Zealand, Kohli has managed 214 runs at an average of 71.33, including one century.