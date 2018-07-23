 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

Rohit Sharma Asks Yuzvendra Chahal To Find His 'Missing Tooth'

Updated: 23 July 2018 17:25 IST

Rohit Sharma did not find a place in the 18-man Indian squad for the first three matches of the five-Test series against England.

Rohit Sharma wished his India teammate Yuzvendra Chahal on his 28th birthday. © Twitter

Rohit Sharma wished his India teammate Yuzvendra Chahal on his 28th birthday in a hilarious manner. Top-order batsman Rohit poked fun of the leg-spinner as he posted a picture which clearly depicted the Haryana cricketer's missing tooth. Rohit, in his birthday wish to Chahal, wrote, "Wish you a great birthday little bro, may you continue to spin everyone into your web and impress one and all. And hope you find that missing tooth ?? @yuzi_chahal . Much love RS."

A while back, Sharma took to Instagram and posted a photo with his wife and wrote: "Exploring the beautiful city of Prague #PragueOldTown".

The India's selection panel met in Leeds, the venue for England's eight-wicket win in the third and deciding ODI at Headingley on Wednesday, to pick the Test squad but Rohit failed to make it to the squad for the Test series.

Rohit had posted a positive message a day after his was dropped. "Sun will rise again tomorrow," his post read.

Rohit finished as highest run-getter in the Twenty20 International series against England. He had scored 137 runs in three matches at an average of 68.50, including one century.

In the ODI series, Rohit smashed a brilliant 137 not out in the opening match. He signed off the ODI series with 154 runs at an average of 77.00.

Rohit last played in whites for India in January earlier this year against South Africa. The right-hander scored just 78 runs in four innings at an average of 19.50.

Rohit Sharma Asks Yuzvendra Chahal To Find His 'Missing Tooth'
