India vs England: Shikhar Dhawan Vows To Come Back Stronger After Edgbaston Failure

India opener Shikhar Dhawan in an introspective Twitter post, on Sunday, admitted that he has looked into his performance and mistakes during India's first Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham and vowed to come back stronger and wiser in the second Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground. India, due to batting collapses in both innings in the series opener, lost the match by 31 runs to the hosts , who displayed superlative performance to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Dhawan, in both the innings, failed to perform and managed scores of 26 and 13 as the Indian top-order couldn't handle the heat of the English pace department.

"I know you're all very sad & disappointed with our narrow loss yesterday. I've looked into my own performance, the mistakes I made and I'll come back stronger and wiser in the next game. Thank u for all the love & support," read Dhawan's post.

Apart from India captain Virat Kohli (200 runs) and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (53) no other Indian batsman could cross the aggregate of more than 50 runs in the Edgbaston Test match.

India needed 84 runs to win on day four but England pacer James Anderson set the tone for the match by dismissing Dinesh Karthik in the first over of the day.

Kohli and Hardik Pandya strung a 29-run partnership to take India closer to the win but England captain Joe Root's decision of bringing Ben Stokes in the bowling attack did the trick as he dismissed Virat Kohli shortly after the latter scored his 17th Test fifty.

Following that the lower-order batsmen couldn't hold the fort longer and went down timidly.

Criticising his team's batting performance, Kohli said, "Our shot selection could have been better. We definitely need to apply ourselves better with the bat, but England came back superbly and we need to take the positives and move forward."

The second India vs England Test begins on August 9 at the Lord's.