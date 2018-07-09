India opener Rohit Sharma on Monday dedicated his match-winning T20I century against England to Sudan, the world's last male northern white rhino, who died in March earlier this year. The 45-year-old rhinoceros was euthanised at his home in the Ol Pejeta conservancy in Kenya after falling ill. "Yesterday's innings is dedicated to my fallen friend Sudan. May we find a way to make this world a better place for all of us," read Rohit Sharma's Twitter post that garnered over 10 thousand likes within an hour.

Yesterday's innings is dedicated to my fallen friend Sudan May we find a way to make this world a better place for all of us. pic.twitter.com/wayEjDlUyA — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 9, 2018

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has been championing the cause of wildlife conservation for quite some time now. Pietersen has been involved with SORAI (Save Our Rhinos Africa/India) and has been posting updates to save the animals in both regions.

Fans and wildlife conservationists often praise the cricketer for the noble cause.

On March 20, Pietersen took to Twitter to share the news of Sudan's death, mentioning that it's time to go to work to save all other rhinos.

WE FAILED SUDAN & ALL THE OTHER NORTHERN WHITE RHINOS!



No males males left!



Animal lovers, it's time to go to work to save ALL other rhinos! #RIPSudan pic.twitter.com/JQW8BzfZMw — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) March 20, 2018

Meanwhile, months after the death of Sudan, scientists said they have grown embryos containing DNA of his kind, hoping to save the subspecies from extinction.

With only two northern white rhino (NWR) known to be alive today -- both infertile females -- the team hopes their breakthrough technique will lead to the re-establishment of a viable NWR breeding population.

Rohit Sharma, who was adjudged as the man of the match and man of the T20I series, hit 11 boundaries and five monstrous sixes during his innings.

India will now face England for a three-match ODI series starting July 12.