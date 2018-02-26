Watch: Kevin Pietersen Adopts Baby Leopard In India, Earns Plaudits On Social Media

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has been championing the cause of wildlife conservation for quite some time now. He has been supporting such social causes and now his love for wildlife has reached India. He came down to India on Monday to check on an orphaned baby leopard he had adopted in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, last week. Taking to Instagram, Pietersen uploaded an adorable video of him feeding the leopard cub from a bottle.

"HAPPINESS IN THIS! How beautiful is this baby Leopard????", he had captioned the video.

In the last week of February, he had adopted the baby leopard and updated the same on his Instagram account.

"I've adopted this little orphaned Leopard in Raipur, India. The opportunity came up a couple weeks ago & when I saw 40 leopards were killed in Jan in India & 1/3 by poachers, I decided to try and help. I'm visiting India next week to meet him! Guess what I've called him?", he had captioned with the video.

Fans and wildlife conservationists praised the cricketer for the noble cause.