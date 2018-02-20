Kevin Pietersen's Bold Prediction Over Future Of Test Cricket
Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Tuesday made a bold prediction on Test cricket's future and claimed the longest format will be reduced to five out of the 10 members of the International Cricket Council (ICC).
Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Tuesday made a bold prediction on Test cricket's future and claimed the longest format will be reduced to five out of the 10 members of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Pietersen believes England, South Africa, India, Pakistan and Australia would be the only countries who will be playing Test cricket in the next 10 years. He also said apart from these five, rest will be playing only white ball cricket. The South Africa-born cricketer took to Twitter and wrote: "Here we go - in 10yrs the only cricket Test playing nations will be, England, SA, India, Pakistan & Australia. The rest will all be white ball cricketers! Just remember this tweet! ".
Here we go - in 10yrs the only cricket Test playing nations will be, England, SA, India, Pakistan & Australia.— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) February 19, 2018
The rest will all be white ball cricketers!
Just remember this tweet!
Surprisingly, Pietersen's tweet didn't have West Indies cricket team's name, which dominated Test cricket for more than a decade. West Indies have also won two World Cup titles in 1975 and 1979 under the captaincy of Clive Lloyd.
However, considering West Indies' current performances, it can be easily said that they haven't been impressive. West Indies have beaten minnows Zimbabwe (in 2017) and Bangladesh (2014) but their last victory against a top team came way back in 2008, when they won the five-match Test series 1-0 against England under Chris Gayle's captaincy.
Pietersen, who last represented England in 2014, played 104 Tests and 136 ODIs for his country. He has 8181 runs in ODIs and 4440 runs in Tests under his belt.