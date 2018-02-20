Kevin Pietersen's Bold Prediction Over Future Of Test Cricket

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Tuesday made a bold prediction on Test cricket's future and claimed the longest format will be reduced to five out of the 10 members of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Pietersen believes England, South Africa, India, Pakistan and Australia would be the only countries who will be playing Test cricket in the next 10 years. He also said apart from these five, rest will be playing only white ball cricket. The South Africa-born cricketer took to Twitter and wrote: "Here we go - in 10yrs the only cricket Test playing nations will be, England, SA, India, Pakistan & Australia. The rest will all be white ball cricketers! Just remember this tweet! ".