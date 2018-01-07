Kevin Pietersen Confirms Big Bash League Exit

Kevin Pietersen confirmed the ongoing Big Bash League will be his last participation in the tournament.

Kevin Pietersen has confirmed that the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) will be his last as a player as he prepares to retire from cricket across the world. Pietersen, 38, took to Twitter to say that he will not be playing in Australia again once the current Big Bash ends. The South African-born cricketer, who had a tumultuous end to his England career after being sacked in 2014, is expected to play in this year's Pakistan Super League and Cricket South Africa's events. However, with his latest comments strongly suggest that he will retire after the end of the year.

"Confirming that this is my last BBL as a player! By the time BBL starts later this yr I cannot see myself wanting to improve or try & get better. That means it's time to finish! I'll enjoy playing my last few games at the Adelaide Oval, SCG & MCG!, tweeted Pietersen.

However, in earlier comments made to the Australian media, Pietersen had said that he wanted stay involved with the Melbourne Stars with whom he has played four seasons.

"I won't be playing next season. I'm done and dusted (with my) playing days," he told Australian media.

"You come to the end of your time and you get to a time in your career where you just think, 'Do I want this?'. I want this desperately at the moment, but I don't think I'll want it in 10 months' time."

"I love Melbourne. To have some sort of (Stars) involvement going forward would be immense value for me," he said.