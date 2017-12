England's Ashes 2017 hopes hinge on the Perth weather. Start of the final day of 3rd Ashes Test was delayed due to rain and a wet pitch with Australia needing six more wickets to win the match and retain the Ashes. With rain playing spoilsport, lunch was called early without a ball being bowled on the fifth day. Kevin Pietersen, who is on commentating duties for the Ashes series, took the opportunity to poke fun at current England captain Joe Root by posting a hilarious picture on his official handle. However, fans on Twitter were not too impressed with the former England batsman's post.