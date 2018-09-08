 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: India 174-6 Against England At Close, 158 Runs Behind

Updated: 08 September 2018 23:29 IST

India suffered a huge blow before the close when Virat Kohli was caught at second slip by England skipper Joe Root off Ben Stokes for 49.

India vs England: India 174-6 Against England At Close, 158 Runs Behind
India were 174 for six in reply to England's first-innings 332. © AFP

India were 174 for six in reply to England's first-innings 332, a deficit of 158 runs, at stumps on the second day of the fifth Test at the Oval on Saturday. Test debutant Hanuma Vihari was 25 not out, with Ravindra Jadeja unbeaten on eight. India suffered a huge blow before the close when captain and star batsman Virat Kohli, the leading run-scorer this series, was caught at second slip by England skipper Joe Root off Ben Stokes for 49. 

Earlier, England scored over a hundred runs in Saturday's morning session after resuming in trouble on their overnight 198 for seven.

Jos Buttler, on his 28th birthday, made 89 - the fourth time in England's last five Test innings he has been the top-scorer - before he was last man out, caught at slip off Jadeja, a left-arm spinner.

Jadeja, playing his first match this series, led India's attack with four wickets for 79 runs in 30 overs.

England lead this five-match contest 3-1.

Comments
Topics : England Cricket Team India Cricket Team England vs India, 2018 Cricket England vs India, 5th Test
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
India vs England: KL Rahul Achieves Rare Feat In The Oval Test, Equals Rahul Dravid
India vs England: KL Rahul Achieves Rare Feat In The Oval Test, Equals Rahul Dravid's Record
India vs England 2018: Kevin Pietersen Dubs Virat Kohli "Best In This Era", Makes A Special Request
India vs England 2018: Kevin Pietersen Dubs Virat Kohli "Best In This Era", Makes A Special Request
India vs England Highlights, 5th Test Day 2: Pacers Put England Ahead As India End Day 2 On 174/6
India vs England Highlights, 5th Test Day 2: Pacers Put England Ahead As India End Day 2 On 174/6
India vs England: Ravindra Jadeja Determined To Represent India In All Three Formats
India vs England: Ravindra Jadeja Determined To Represent India In All Three Formats
Moeen Ali Lavishes Praise On Indian Bowling Attack After Sterling Show On Day 1
Moeen Ali Lavishes Praise On Indian Bowling Attack After Sterling Show On Day 1
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 03 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.