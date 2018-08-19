 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: Hardik Pandya's Maiden Five-Wicket Haul Dismantles England At Trent Bridge

Updated: 19 August 2018 21:09 IST

Harbhajan Singh is the only other bowler to take five wickets in fewer balls for India than Hardik Pandya's 29 balls on Sunday.

India vs England: Hardik Pandya
© AFP

Hardik Pandya picked up his maiden five-wicket haul as the all-rounder ripped through the England middle-order on second day of the third Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday.

Pandya became the second fastest Indian to take a five-wicket haul when he took just 29 balls to wreak havoc. Harbhajan Singh is the fastest when he had taken 27 balls against West Indies in Kingston back in 2006.

Pandya produced an inspired spell of bowling to record his best figures in Test cricket. Pandya had come under criticism earlier for lack of contributions with the ball and for failing to justify his position in the Test team with the bat.

He led the team off the ground after India bowled England for 161 in the first session on the second day pf the Test.

Before the start of the third Test, Michael Holding had come out and questioned Hardik Pandya's place in the Indian team. He had said that Pandya is not yet the all-rounder India wants him to be, because he is ineffective as a bowler and also not scoring enough runs with the bat.

Incidentally, Pandya was the second highest run-scorer in the Indian side after the first two Test matches of the series - both which India lost.

England Cricket Team India Cricket Team Hardik Pandya England vs India, 2018 Cricket England vs India, 3rd Test
