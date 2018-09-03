 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: Ben Stokes Punches Adil Rashid Accidentally During Wicket Celebration. Watch

Updated: 03 September 2018 14:42 IST

Ben Stokes was exuberant in his celebration and Adil Rashid was at the receiving end.

India vs England: Ben Stokes Punches Adil Rashid Accidentally During Wicket Celebration. Watch
England all-rounder Ben Stokes accidently punched Adil Rashid while celebrating a wicket. © AFP

England all-rounder Ben Stokes accidently punched team-mate, leg-spinner Adil Rashid, while celebrating a wicket during the fourth Test of the five-match series against India at The Rose Bowl cricket ground in Southampton on Sunday. The incident took place in the 61st over of India's second innings when Moeen Ali dismissed Ajinkya Rahane for 51 runs. Running in to celebrate the crucial dismissal of Rahane, Ben Stokes along with his team-mates went on to hug Moeen but Stokes outstretched hand accidentally caught Adil Rashid, who was standing behind Moeen, on his nose.

Stokes scored 53 runs and claimed three wickets in the fourth Test.

India suffered a 60-run defeat against England after being bowled out for 184 runs in their second innings to go down 1-3 down in the five-match series.

Chasing 245 runs for victory, India were driven by skipper Virat Kohli (58) and Ajinkya Rahane (51) who showed a fight against the English bowlers. The duo were involved in a 101-run stand for the fourth wicket and had revived India's hopes but the hosts' bowlers came all guns blazing in the evening session to wrap up the visiting side.

The fifth and the final Test will be played at Kennington Oval in London from September 7.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Ben Stokes Moeen Ali Adil Rashid England vs India, 2018 Cricket
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS. Also get the latest Asian Games 2018 live updates, news and medals tally.
Highlights
  • Ben Stokes accidently punched team-mate, leg-spinner Adil Rashid
  • The incident took place in the 61st over of India's second innings
  • Moeen Ali dismissed Ajinkya Rahane for 51 runs
Related Articles
India vs England: Moeen Ali Annihilates India As England Seal Series With 60-Run Win
India vs England: Moeen Ali Annihilates India As England Seal Series With 60-Run Win
India vs England Highlights, 4th Test Day 1: India 19/0, Trail England By 227 Runs At Stumps
India vs England Highlights, 4th Test Day 1: India 19/0, Trail England By 227 Runs At Stumps
India vs England: Joe Root Urges Beaten England To Follow Jos Buttler And Ben Stokes
India vs England: Joe Root Urges Beaten England To Follow Jos Buttler And Ben Stokes's Lead
India vs England Highlights, 3rd Test Day 3: Virat Kohli Stars With Ton As India Set 521-Run Target For England
India vs England Highlights, 3rd Test Day 3: Virat Kohli Stars With Ton As India Set 521-Run Target For England
India vs England Highlights, 3rd Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane Put India Ahead On Day 1
India vs England Highlights, 3rd Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane Put India Ahead On Day 1
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 03 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.