Yuvraj Singh Teases Zaheer Khan's Rumoured Girlfriend And 'Irada' Actress Sagarika Ghatge

Updated: 18 February 2017 10:38 IST

Yuvraj Singh had a light-hearted Twitter exchange with Zaheer Khan's reported girlfriend Sagarika Ghatge ahead of the release of the film 'Irada'

Yuvraj Singh had a light-hearted Twitter exchange with Sagarika Ghatge © Twitter

Love is in the air between cricketers and Bollywood stars. While Indian skipper Virat Kohli admitted to being in a relationship with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma by posting a photo of them together on Twitter and sharing a sweet Valentine's Day message on February 14 , it was former India fast bowler Yuvraj Singh's turn now. Actress Sagarika Ghatge, who is reportedly dating former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan, was teased by none other than Yuvraj Singh ahead of the release of her film 'Irada'.

zaheer khan and sagarika ghatgeZaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge in Yuvraj Singh's wedding
 

Sagarika had come into the limelight for her role in Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Chak De India'. She played the character of an Indian hockey player who dated Indian cricket team's vice captain in the film. Yuvraj took cue from that movie and tweeted, "All the best @sagarikavghatge for tonight remember u from the days when u dated a v c of the Indian team good choice not do it in real life."

Zaheer and Sagarika have made public appearances on quite a few occasions including Yuvraj's wedding ceremony with Hazel Keech, last December. On the day of the screening of the multi starrer film, Yuvi didn't miss an opportunity to poke fun at the couple.

The actress was also at her wittiest best as she replied, "Thank you @YUVSTRONG12 hahaha I never intermingle reel with real . See you tonight."

Not only Zaheer, but Parthiv Patel, Angad Bedi and Ashish Nehra too attended the screening of the film and Irada Entertainment didn't miss the opportunity to share the picture on Twitter.

Zaheer's name was earlier linked with Bollywood actress Isha Sharvani, but it was never confirmed by either of them.

Highlights
  • Zaheer Khan was spotted at the screening of the film 'Irada'
  • Yuvraj had a light-hearted Twitter exchange with Sagarika Ghatge
  • Sagarika Ghatge is a rumoured girlfriend of Zaheer Khan
