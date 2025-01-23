The high-profile return of India's stars in Ranji Trophy ended up as a damp squib with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill falling cheaply on Thursday, unable to click in the face of some hostile bowling on the opening day of their respective matches across different venues. Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was the only one who stood out among the battery of Indian stars as he took a five-wicket haul for Saurashtra to dismiss Pant's Delhi for 188 on a Rajkot turner.

However, it was a forgettable outing for the rest as they made the slow walk back to the hut following early dismissals.

Following a dismal run in Australia, Rohit returned to Ranji Trophy for defending champions Mumbai after a decade, hoping to get some runs under his belt ahead of next month's Champions Trophy.

But it was not to be at least in Mumbai's first innings against Jammu and Kashmir at the BKC ground here.

Going for his trademark pull off Umar Nazir, Rohit (3) got a leading edge which was caught by J&K skipper Paras Dogra at mid-off.

His India opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal (4) too fell cheaply for Mumbai.

The southpaw was pinned in front of the wicket by Auqib Nabi, who made the most of the fresh wicket to move the new ball dangerously off the surface.

Named in the squad for the Champions Trophy, Shreyas Iyer (11) was caught at mid on off pacer Yudhvir Singh.

While the turnout to watch the India cricketing stars at the stadium was low, those in nearby buildings, who were watching the action from their office floors, returned to work soon after the 37-year-old Rohit was dismissed.

Anticipating fan interest, the Mumbai Cricket Association had made temporary seating arrangements for about 500 people at the BKC. The turnout, however, was not too high and some empty chairs could be seen.

Mumbai were eventually bowled out for a paltry 120 in 33.2 overs. The team left out their in-form teenage opener Ayush Mhatre to accommodate the stars.

The 17-year-old Mhatre has struck two hundreds and a half century this season, including a 93-ball 148 in their previous game against Saurashtra which Mumbai won by five wickets earlier this month.

This is the only Ranji game that Rohit, Jaiswal and Iyer are expected to play given that the ODI series against England is due to start early next month and they would be joining the Indian ranks for it.

Pant fizzles; Jadeja shines

In Rajkot, Pant showed up for Delhi in a first-class game for the first time since the 2017-2018 season and his stay in the middle did not last long.

The flamboyant left-hander was dismissed for 1 off 10 balls by veteran Saurashtra left-arm spinner Dharmendrasingh Jadeja. He attempted a sweep only to be caught at deep square leg.

India all-rounder Jadeja took no time to be in thick of things as he accounted for five of Delhi's batters in his first Ranji game since 2023.

No fireworks from Gill either

In Bengaluru, Punjab captain Shubman Gill (4) was caught behind in the game against Karnataka.

The team was skittled out for a mere 55 with the pace duo of Abhilash Shetty and Vasuki Koushik sharing seven wickets between them to destroy the visitors.

Gill fell to Shetty in the fourth over of the innings.

The India stars made themselves available for Ranji Trophy after the BCCI made the contracted players' participation in domestic cricket mandatory, following the 1-3 series loss in Australia that opened a debate on the players' conduct and commitment to red-ball cricket.

The Board had to issue a 10-point disciplinary diktat, urging all cricketers to spare time for domestic cricket.

