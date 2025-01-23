The Champions Trophy 2025 is less than a month away as top teams around the the world gear up for the marquee event. The tournament is being held following much dilly-dallying after the BCCI refused to send the Indian cricket team to Pakistan, the designated hosts of the Champions Trophy 2025. Ultimately, a middle ground was reached wherein India will play its matches in Dubai, while Pakistan will play at neutral venues during any ICC event held in India in the next couple of years. Just when things look settled, another confusion rose with no clarity over whether Rohit Sharma would travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025 opening ceremony and customary captain's meet.

There were also reports that Indian cricket team won't use the designated hosts Pakistan's logo on its Champions Trophy 2025 jersey. New BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia opened up on both subjects.

"BCCI will follow every uniform-related ICC rule during Champions Trophy. Whatever the other teams will do regarding the logo and dress code, we are going to follow in true letter and spirit," Saikia told PTI.

"Whether Rohit Sharma travels to Pakistan for ICC media engagements is something that's still not decided."

Talking on the issue, former Pakistan star Basit Ali said that the Pakistan Cricket Board should lodge a complaint and play smartly on the issue.

"In Pakistan's WhatsApp groups, people are saying India has refused to print Pakistan's name on their jersey, and Rohit Sharma won't travel to Pakistan. But why are you getting upset? Silence is the best answer," said Basit Ali on his YouTube channel.

"If they don't want to print, they should not. If Rohit Sharma doesn't want to come for the opening ceremony, he should not come. It's that simple. The Pakistan Cricket Boad should write an email to BCCI and record their protest that Pakistan are the designated hosts of Champions Trophy. We should not do anything more.

"It won't cause a problem for Pakistan, it will harm world cricket and Jay Shah. I will explain why. The 2026 T20 World Cup is in India. So, Pakistan can refuse to print India's name on their jersey. Even your captain should not go there. You also do the same thing. I am giving a beautiful situation. There is not point in creating a ruckus. Don;t worry, be happy. Time teaches everything."

The Champions Trophy 2025 will be held from February 19 to March 9.