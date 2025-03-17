It was a nostalgic moment for the cricket fans around the world when India Masters thrashed West Indies Masters in the final match of International Masters League (IML) 2025 on Sunday in Raipur. Playing under the captaincy of the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, the Indian team produced a clinical all-round performance to outclass Brian Lara's West Indies Masters by six wickets to lift the coveted title. Apart from the mind-blowing run chase of 149, the match also had an intense moment which grabbed everyone's attention.

During India's chase, former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh got into a heated argument with former Caribbean star Tino Best. The incident took place in the 13th over and the duo was seen exchanging some unpleasant words.

As the moment got bitter, the likes of Brian Lara, Ambati Rayudu, and umpire Billy Bowden quickly intervened and took the players away.

The contest had all the makings of a classic -- a packed stadium, cricketing greats rolling back the years as fans braced themselves for an epic battle after the India Masters contained the opposition for a sub-par 148/7, and then rode a fluent 67-run opening stand from Master Blaster Tendulkar (25) in the company of Ambati Rayudu (74), setting the tone for the chase.

The India Masters made a statement with their batting might as Tendulkar and Rayudu treated the packed stadium to some vintage strokeplay. While Tendulkar played with finesse, threading the field with his signature cover drives and flicks, Rayudu took the attacking route, dismantling the West India Masters bowling with calculated aggression.

The 51-year-old star entertained the crowd with a couple of boundaries and a six during his fluent 18-ball knock before a sharp delivery from Tino Best ended his stay, briefly quieting the roaring stands.

Rayudu, however, ensured that the fireworks continued as India Masters cruised along towards the target. In the process, the right-handed opener got to a 34-ball fifty with a boundary off Best, even as his second-wicket stand with Gurkeerat Singh Mann (14) added another 28 runs to the Indian total. Mann perished while attempting for a glory shot to off-spinner Ashley Nurse, paving the way for Yuvraj Singh's (13 not out) arrival into the middle amid loud cheers.

Just when the India Masters were romping home towards victory, the West Indies Masters spinners delayed the inevitable with the wickets of Rayudu, who fell to left-arm spinner Sulieman Benn after belting nine fours and three mammoth sixes in his 50-ball knock, and new man Yusuf Pathan after being trapped in front by Nurse. However, with the equation down to 17 off the final 28 deliveries, Stuart Binny (16 not out) applied the finishing touches in style by smoking two gigantic sixes.

(With ANI Inputs)