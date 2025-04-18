Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma finally revealed the story behind his famous ‘Koi Garden mein nahi ghoomega' dialogue. During the second Test match against England at Visakhapatnam in February 2024, Rohit was heard on the stump mic talking to his players and asking them to show more energy during the encounter. The dialogue became synonymous with the star India batter and more than a year after the incident, he has finally revealed what prompted it. Rohit revealed that it was an important moment in the match and he wanted his players to give their best on the field.

“It was in Vizag, I saw the over ended and the players were leisurely walking as if they were in a garden. No one was running, there was no urgency in the field. I was fielding in the slip, we had spinners bowling from both ends. The game was hanging by a loose thread, it was an important game, we had to win. I had told the players in the morning that we need to put in some extra effort but they were having fun in the ground,” Rohit said on JioHotstar.

Rohit also said that India really needed a wicket at that stage of the match and he needed his players to be more active. India went on to win the match by 106 runs and levelled the five-match series 1-1.

“So I saw it for two-three overs and then said things can't go on like this, you can't play cricket like this. Everyone was just going with the flow which annoyed me and then I told everyone not to be like that. A partnership was going on, I was desperate to get a wicket. In such moments everyone needs to put in a collective effort. At that moment, I saw everyone being busy with themselves which I didn't like,” he added.