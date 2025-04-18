The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed the Indian Premier League (IPL) umpires to be a bit more lenient on player-celebration. According to a report, the BCCI gave the instructions during a weekly review meeting of IPL umpires held last week. This reported development comes amid backlash over fines imposed on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Digvesh Rathi, who has been penalised twice this season over his 'notebook' celebration. Digvesh, who is playing his debut IPL season, has impressed with nine wickets in seven matches.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the umpires have been asked to go easy on player-celebrations moving forward.

"The umpires have also been asked to go a bit more lenient on player-celebration following the flak they received for penalising Lucknow Super Giants' Digvesh Rathi twice this season for his 'notebook' celebration," the report claimed.

Apart from his deadly spells, Digvesh has also under the spotlight due to his controversial celebration after taking a wicket.

Digvesh has been fined twice by the BCCI for his wild celebrations after taking a wicket. Earlier during the match against Punjab Kings, he made the notebook gesture after dismissing Priyansh Arya. During the match against Mumbai Indians, where he won the Player of the Match award, he did a similar celebration after taking the wicket of Naman Dhir.

On both the occasions, the spinner was fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching Level-1 code of conduct of IPL.

"This was his second Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 this season and hence, he has accumulated Two Demerit Points, in addition to One Demerit Point which he accumulated during LSG's match against Punjab Kings on April 01, 2025," stated BCCI in a release.

Digvesh will be in action on Saturday as LSG travel to Jaipur to take on Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. LSG sit fifth in the points table with eight points in seven matches.