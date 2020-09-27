The coronavirus pandemic has caused much disruption for travel enthusiasts around the world, many having to cancel their eagerly-awaited holidays. However, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar doesn't seem too perturbed, coming up with an innovative idea to celebrate World Tourism Day. Sachin Tendulkar, who was known for getting the team out of difficult situations during his playing days, made the most of the items available to him to "make a trip to Dreamland". The batting maestro tweeted a picture of relaxing on a hammock. In the picture, Sachin can be seen relaxing with his eyes closed, perhaps dreaming about making a trip to some exotic location. "Making a trip to Dreamland this #WorldTourismDay!," Sachin wrote on Twitter.

Making a trip to Dreamland this #WorldTourismDay! pic.twitter.com/i1wYWYXcni — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 27, 2020

Coming back to reality, Sachin Tendulkar, who is a mentor of IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, hasn't travelled with the team to the UAE, where the tournament is taking place currently.

Sachin is quite active on social media and he shares pictures and videos of himself on a regular basis. Recently, he has been posting quite a few throwback pictures, recalling the good old days.

Earlier this week, he posted a picture from his childhood days. The black and white picture showed Sachin sporting long hair. Comparing that time to the present situation he wrote: "Back when the reason for long hair wasn't the lockdown. Never knew I'd be posing for the gram at that time. #flashbackfriday #nostalgia".

Sachin Tendulkar is the most successful batsman in world cricket with over 33,000 runs in international cricket. He is the top run-scorer in the both ODIs as well as red-ball cricket and is the only player to have scored 100 international centuries.