Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday took to Instagram to share a cute throwback picture with daughter Sara, from his official handle. Both of them can be seen grinning from ear to ear, with Tendulkar praising his daughter's "cuteness" in the caption on the photo. Sara can further be seen holding a hairbrush in her hand, wearing a pink t-shirt. "Where can I get itna "Sara" cuteness! #tbt #throwbackthursday," read the caption. The batting legend is quite active on social media, and previously shared a picture which shows him babysitting son Arjun.

The 47-year-old recently shared an adorable video with a cat on Instagram. "My new friend is back! Looks like he's missing the Vada Pav from the last visit," the caption on the video read.

The animal was previously visible in a photo shared by Tendulkar, where he was seen preparing vada pav. The 47-year-old stated that the cat was observing, while he was cooking. "Vada Pav was, is and always will be one of my favourite snacks. Also had an unexpected visitor who looked keen to have one too...Swipe to see the visitor," said the caption.

The legendary cricketer is the highest run-getter in the longest format of the game. Tendulkar has scored 15,921 runs with 51 centuries, which is the highest by any cricketer in the history of the game. The 47-year-old enjoys similar dominance in the ODI format, registering 18,426 runs with 49 centuries.

Sachin Tendulkar retired from international cricket in 2013, and was a part of the Indian team that won the World Cup in 2011.