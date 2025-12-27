Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan has said that no Test cricket fans should be celebrating after they saw the fourth Ashes Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) between Australia and England end in just two days. The Ben Stokes-led England registered a memorable four-wicket win against Australia in the fourth Test on Saturday. The visitors registered their first victory on the tour as the five-match series now stands at 3-1, with Australia already having pocketed the Ashes.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Vaughan has expressed his thoughts regarding the fourth Test. The former cricketer praised England's win but added that cricket fans should not celebrate after seeing a Test match ending in two days.

"A win is a win, and England should celebrate ... but NO Test cricket fans should be celebrating what we have seen for 2 days," Vaughan wrote on X.

Coming to the match, England won the toss and opted to bowl first. Josh Tongue (5/45) took England's first-ever Boxing Day Test five-wicket haul at the MCG, as Australia were skittled out for 152 runs in 45.2 overs, with Michael Neser (35 in 49 balls, with seven fours) and Usman Khawaja (29 in 52 balls, with two fours) being the top scorers for Australia.

However, England were bundled out for 110 in 29.5 overs in their first innings, with Harry Brook (41 in 34 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Gus Atkinson (28 in 35 balls, with three fours and a six).

A mix of England's 'Bazball' approach failing yet again and the pitch being absolutely unplayable for batters gave Neser (4/45) and hometown hero Scott Boland (3/30) easy wickets. England trailed by 42 runs.

In their second innings, Australia failed to make an impact, once again highlighting the pitch's venomous, treacherous nature. Only Travis Head (46 in 67 balls, with four boundaries) and Steve Smith (24* in 39 balls, with a four) crossed the 20-run mark as England bundled them out for just 132 runs in 34.3 overs.

Aussies led by 174 runs, setting an easy 175 to win for England. Brydon Carse (4/34) and skipper Ben Stokes (3/24) were the top bowlers for England.

In the run chase, England started well with a half-century stand between Zak Crawley (37 in 48 balls, with three fours and a six) and Ben Duckett (34 in 26 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and a 47-run stand for the third wicket between Crawley and Jacob Bethell (40 in 46 balls, with five fours).

Australia did fight back a bit, reducing England from 112/2 to 165/6, but the pair of Harry Brook (18*) and Jamie Smith (3*) guided their team to a memorable win.

