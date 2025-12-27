Neeraj Chopra and his wife, Himani Mor Chopra, hosted their marriage reception in Delhi on Saturday. The Olympic medallist had married Himani in a private ceremony in January this year. Neeraj, India's first Olympic gold medallist in athletics, hosted another reception on December 26, and there is a chance that he will host a third reception party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the event.

Earlier, Neeraj stunned everyone when he announced his marriage to Himani on Instagram. "Starting a new chapter of life with my family. Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after," Neeraj had captioned a post in January.

Neeraj's wife, Himani, 25, is a tennis player from Sonipat. She pursued a Master's degree in Sports Management at Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire. She also studied at Delhi's Miranda House, where she completed her undergraduate degree in Political Science and Physical Education. She has a brother, Himanshu, who is also a tennis player.

She participated in the 2017 World University Games in Taipei after competing at the national level for Delhi University. Her school website states that she won a gold medal at the World Junior Tennis Championship held in Malaysia in 2016.

Recently, Neeraj and Himani met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chopra is currently on a break from competition. "Met Neeraj Chopra and his wife, Himani Mor, at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg earlier today. We had a great interaction on various issues, including sports of course!" Modi posted on X.

The 27-year-old Chopra endured a mixed year in which he breached the 90m mark at the Doha Diamond League but, hampered by fitness issues, could not defend his World Championship crown in September, finishing eighth overall.

He also hosted and won a javelin throw event instituted in his name in Bengaluru.

At the start of the season, the superstar roped in a new coach, Czech legend Jan Zelezny, the owner of three Olympic gold medals and the javelin throw world record of 98.48m.