In a feat of extraordinary human endurance, Indian ultra-marathoner Sufiya Sufi has officially entered the history books by becoming the fastest woman to run the 480-km distance from Manali to Leh. Navigating through five high-altitude Himalayan passes under brutal weather conditions, she completed the journey in a staggering 98 hours and 27 minutes, shattering the ambitious 100-hour target she had set for herself. While the run was completed in late 2023, the official Guinness World Record certificate finally reached her in early 2026, marking a triumphant moment for the Ajmer-born athlete after a long wait.

The Manali-Leh highway is widely regarded as one of the world's most challenging terrains for any athlete. For Sufiya, the journey involved a massive cumulative elevation gain of over 8,500 meters, where oxygen levels frequently drop to nearly 40 percent of what is found at sea level. She traversed legendary passes like Rohtang La, Baralacha La, Nakee La, Lachulung La, and the formidable Tanglang La. Along the way, she battled sub-zero temperatures, thinning air, and the unpredictable nature of the Himalayan climate, which can shift from scorching sun to freezing winds in a matter of minutes.

Sufiya's transition into the world of ultra-running is as remarkable as her records. A former airline cabin crew member, she made the bold decision to quit her stable job in 2017 to pursue her passion for endurance sports full-time. This latest feat adds to an already illustrious career that has seen her redefine the limits of human capability. She holds several other Guinness World Records, including the fastest run from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and being the fastest female to complete the 6,000-km Golden Quadrilateral run across India's major metros.

Reflecting on the arrival of her latest certificate, Sufiya took to social media with a touch of humor. She joked that while her run across the mountains took less than four days, the official document took "the scenic route" through customs and delivery gateways for over two years. "Grateful, proud, and from a full heart, thank you to everyone who believed in me and supported this mission," she shared. With this record now officially in her hands, the endurance star continues to be a beacon of inspiration, proving that with mental grit and relentless discipline, no mountain is too high to conquer.