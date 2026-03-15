Star Indian distance runner Gulveer Singh added another milestone to his career by finishing third at the globally renowned New York City Half Marathon while also resetting the national men's record over the 21.1km distance on Sunday, delivering a superb performance against a strong international field. The 27-year-old Army runner clocked 59 minutes 42 seconds to finish behind South Africa's Adriaan Wildschutt, who clinched the top spot with a time of 59:30, while Morocco-born American long-distance runner Zouhair Talbi finished second in 59:41. The previous national record of 1:00:30 was set by steeplechase specialist Avinash Sable at the Delhi Half Marathon in 2020.

Gulveer is the first Indian distance runner to hold multiple national records spanning events from the 3,000m on the track to the 25km road race, while the Asian Games medallist in the 10,000m at the 2022 Asian Games also holds the national records in the men's 5,000m and 10,000m on the track.

He had a good run at the 2025 Asian Championships in Gumi, South Korea, winning both the 5,000m and 10,000m races.

This year he is confident of a podium finish at both the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in July and the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya in September.

"I'm fit and looking forward to good results in upcoming major international races," said the Army runner who is currently based in Colorado Springs in the United States.