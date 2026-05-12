Two-time Olympic medallist and India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is highly likely to miss the upcoming Rome Diamond League, scheduled for June 4. Currently undergoing rehabilitation in Turkiye, Chopra's name is absent from the entry list of participants for the Rome leg. It is understood that India's 'Golden Boy' is aiming to be fully fit before returning to action later this year, with the Asian Games 2026 also on the horizon. In Chopra's absence, Sachin Yadav is set to make his Diamond League debut in Rome.

This will be his first international appearance since finishing a creditable fourth at the 2025 World Championships.

The 26-year-old Yadav is listed among eight competitors for the Rome leg of the prestigious Diamond League series, marking a significant milestone in his career.

His other opponents are former world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, Julian Weber and Thomas Rohler of Germany, Jakub Vadlejch of Czechia, Curtis Thompson of the USA, Dawid Wegner of Poland and Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage of Sri Lanka.

Pathirage is the currently the season leader in the world with his 89.37m throw in a domestic event in March. The Sri Lankan then went past 89m again at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi, Kenya, last month with a throw of 89.28m. Yadav had finished fourth in the Tokyo World Championships last year with a personal best throw of 86.27m.

He had outperformed two-time Olympic medallist compatriot Neeraj Chopra, who had finished a lowly eighth with an effort of 84.03m.

Yadav has already begun his season, finishing second at the Indian Athletics Series 3 in New Delhi in April with an effort of 81.95m.

The DL in Rabat, Morocco, on May 31 also has men's javelin throw competition. The Doha DL, which also has men's javelin throw in the roster, was earlier scheduled to be held on May 8 but rescheduled to June 19 in view of the military conflict in the Middle East region.

(With PTI Inputs)

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