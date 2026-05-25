Gurindervir Singh is making headlines. The athlete became the first Indian sprinter to clock a sub-10.10 timing in the 100m race. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar lauded India's sprint sensation Gurindervir Singh after the Punjab athlete scripted history by becoming the fastest Indian ever in the men's 100m event. Gurindervir clocked a sensational 10.09 seconds at the 29th National Senior Athletics Federation Competition 2026 in Ranchi. The 25-year-old's remarkable effort rewrote the national record and secured qualification for both the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

Reacting to the historic feat, Tendulkar shared a post on X, praising the sprinter for his landmark achievement. "Incredibly proud of Gurindervir Singh for becoming the fastest Indian ever. What a phenomenal achievement. Keep sprinting ahead, champion!" Tendulkar said in a post on X.

Incredibly proud of Gurindervir Singh for becoming the fastest Indian ever. What a phenomenal achievement. Keep sprinting ahead, champion! 🇮🇳 https://t.co/17U6JdejHo — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 25, 2026

Gurindervir's record-breaking run capped a dramatic day in Ranchi. He had earlier clocked 10.17 seconds in the semifinals to briefly set a new national mark, only for fellow sprinter Animesh Kujur to surpass it moments later with a 10.15-second effort.

In the final, however, Gurindervir reclaimed the record emphatically with his historic 10.09s finish, while both he and Animesh booked their spots for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the sprinter after he became the first Indian to clock below 10.10 seconds in the men's 100m event.

In a post on X, Mandaviya wrote, "10.09 seconds! Gurindervir Singh, you have rewritten history. The entire nation is incredibly proud of you!"

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