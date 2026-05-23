Farmer's son Gurvinder had a displayed a message on his back while running the 100m sprint at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Ranchi on Saturday afternoon. The 25-year-old plastered on his shirt, "Task is 10.10, not finished yet. Wait I am still standing." Moments later came an incredible run. Gurvinder from Punjab clocked 10.09 seconds in the 100m, reclaiming the national record. On Friday, Gurvinder Singh clocked 10.17 seconds in his heats at the Federation Cup 2026 to set a new national record. But barely five minutes later, Animesh Kujur ran 10.15 seconds to create a new 100m national record and also seal qualification for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Kujur, who is known as the "Usain Bolt" of India, was one of the star runners at the event. But Gurvinder Singh eclipsed his record, clocking 10.09, achieving a Commonwealth Games 2026 qualification.

With that he also allowed Indians to dream big.

Earlier too, Gurvinder had entered the record books at the 2025 Indian Grand Prix after clocking 10.20 seconds in the 100m.

In an extraordinary two-day spell in Ranchi, the men's 100m national record was broken three times.

The 25-five-year-old hails from Patiala in Punjab and currently trains under coach James Hillier. But his early coach Sarabjit Singh has also played a major role in shaping his career, and Gurvinder still regularly trains with him.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, coach Sarabjit Singh said, "For quite some time, he had been telling me that his timings were looking very good. He had even written a target of under 10.10 seconds behind his chest number. And he achieved it. He also wrote that this is only the beginning for Gurvinder, not the end."

Gurvinder's father is a farmer, and the sprinter began his racing journey by running through fields in his village. From his school days itself, athletics came naturally to him.

On Friday, all eyes were on the men's 100m sprinters in Ranchi, where the national record was broken twice within less than five minutes.

With Kujur and Gurvinder cranking up the heat on the sprint tracks, India can hope for big results at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in July.

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