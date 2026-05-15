Pole vault world record-holder Armand "Mondo" Duplantis admitted to nerves on the eve of the new Diamond League season on Friday as he seeks to extend his extraordinary unbeaten record. The US-born Swede opens his outdoor campaign on Saturday in a loaded field in China that includes Greece's Emmanouil Karalis, who moved to second on the world all-time list in February with a 6.17m clearance in Athens. The competition in Shanghai/Keqiao also includes two-time world champion Sam Kendricks of the US and double World Championship bronze medallist Kurtis Marschall of Australia.

Duplantis, unbeaten since 2023, set his 15th pole vault world record in March, clearing 6.31m in Sweden, and will be the star attraction in eastern China.

"I'm super excited," the two-time Olympic champion and triple world gold medallist said on Friday.

"You always have a little bit of nerves when you're going into your first outdoor competition, which I really like because it gets you a little bit fired up and you bring a little bit of a different type of energy.

"I feel good. We'll find out tomorrow if I really do feel good, but I really like jumping here.

"I love jumping when you have that nice light at night -- big stadium really sets the mood.

"I think it's really going to be fun. I want to jump high, as always."

Duplantis will be joined by Kenya's middle-distance queen Faith Kipyegon, Norway's hurdles king Karsten Warholm, Botswana's Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo and Nigerian 100m hurdler Tobi Amusan in what promises to be a high-octane start to the 15-meet series.

This year's Diamond League crosses four continents and 15 cities en route to the two-day series final in Brussels on September 4-5.

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