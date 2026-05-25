India hasn't traditionally produced many track and field athletes who have gone the distance in global meets and earned the country laurels. However, times could be changing soon, especially after Punjab-born Gurindervir Singh broke the national record by finishing the 100-metre sprint at the Federation Cup in Ranchi in record time. By crossing the line in 10.09 seconds, Gurindervir comfortably breached the Athletics Federation of India's (AFI) qualification standard of 10.16 seconds for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, and also secured his qualification for the 2026 Asian Games in Japan. Before Gurindervir, Animesh Kujur held the national record with a time of 10.15 seconds, achieved in the same competition.

Growing up in Punjab, where his inspiration came from his father, Kamaljeet Singh, a retired Punjab Police constable and national-level volleyball player, Gurindervir often faced skepticism from critics who claimed Indians didn't have the "genes" to excel in the 100m sprint. His historic sub-10.10 run was a powerful answer to those doubts, as he aims to pave a new path for future Indian sprinters on the global stage.

Coached by James Hillier at the Reliance Foundation, Gurindervir also holds national records in the 60 metres (6.60 seconds) and was part of the record-setting 4x100m relay team (38.69 seconds) in 2025. He had previously broken the 100m national record in March 2024 at the Indian Grand Prix with a time of 10.20 seconds.

Behind the historic timing and the wild celebrations lies a gruelling 12-year journey shaped by a father's unfulfilled dream, a severe medical mystery, and an obsession with defying a deeply entrenched sporting stereotype.

Who Is Gurindervir Singh?

Gurindervir's father, Kamaljeet Singh, was a former national-level volleyball player who represented Punjab and the Punjab Police. Though Kamaljeet's own playing career remained unfulfilled, his sporting passion remained the defining heartbeat of the household.

For young Gurindervir, the obsession with elite sport began during annual Diwali clean-ups. Tasked with polishing his father's old medals, trophies, and shields, he would gaze at an old photograph of his father leaping into the air, smashing a volleyball.

Seeing the spark in his 12-year-old son, Kamaljeet pushed him hard. Gurindervir's early years were defined by gruelling commutes. In the sixth grade, he was admitted to the Guru Nanak Mission School at Dalla, located more than 13 kilometres away from his village. He ran, walked, and trained on rugged village grounds long before he ever set foot on a modern synthetic track.

By the time Gurindervir reached the tenth grade, his talent was undeniable, prompting a move to Cambridge School in Jalandhar. It was here that he met Sarabjit Singh Happy, the coach who would guide his development for the next decade.

The bond between the two went far beyond a typical athlete-coach relationship. Seeing the youngster's dedication and the financial strains of elite training, Coach Happy practically adopted Gurindervir into his own home, treating him like a son, managing his nutrition, and providing an environment where he could focus entirely on his speed. Under Happy's watchful eye at the Punjab Institute of Sports (PIS) track, Gurindervir's raw power began to translate into record-breaking junior performances.





Gurindervir Singh, Petty Officer of the #IndianNavy scripts history by setting a NEW NATIONAL RECORD in the 100m sprint with a sensational timing of 10.09 seconds at the ongoing 29th National Federation Cup… pic.twitter.com/5RkIHCUx61 — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) May 24, 2026

However, as he climbed into the Under-16 ranks, the young sprinter often found himself intimidated by older, physically stronger competitors. It was advice from his maternal uncle (mamaji), as quoted by the Indian Express, that shifted his mindset forever: "Sher eko hi hunda jungle vich, bakriyan bahut firdi, hun tu sher banke khel" (There is only one lion in the jungle, while there are many goats. Now, go out there and play like a lion).

Gurindervir's rise hasn't been straightforward. In March 2024, he burst into the senior spotlight by clocking a 10.20-second run at the Indian Grand Prix. But the sudden crown proved heavy.

According to James Hillier, the Athletics Director at the Reliance Foundation, where Gurindervir now trains, the sprinter simply wasn't mentally prepared for the sudden barrage of pressure and media scrutiny. He struggled to replicate the time over the subsequent 12 months, leading to deep self-doubt.

It took immense resilience, the support of the national camp, and the guidance of coach Hillier to pull him out of that slump.

Throughout his youth, Gurindervir routinely faced skepticism from critics who claimed that Indian athletes simply did not possess the "genetic makeup" required to excel in global short-sprint events. But he stood tall and delivered a definitive reply that silenced them all.

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