Sports complexes that are slated to host key events like aquatics and athletics during the 2030 Commonwealth Games here are well on course to be ready by 2029, local organisers said on Saturday. The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (SVP) Sports Enclave here and the Gujarat Police Academy at Karai, near Gandhinagar, are going to be the key facilities for competitions during the Games. The Games Organising Committee is due to be constituted in the coming weeks. The SVP Sports Enclave, which spans 335 acres and includes the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, has three other facilities currently under development.

The Games roster will feature 17 disciplines with India promising to include events like shooting, badminton and hockey, which have been dropped from the upcoming Glasgow edition as part of cost-control measures.

The Narendra Modi Stadium, which can accommodate more than one lakh spectators, will be the venue for the cricket competition.

Apart from this an aquatics centre, a tennis court and a multipurpose arena will be a part of the complex.

The aquatics venue will have a capacity of 12,000 and is due to be finished by the second quarter of 2029.

The tennis facility, with a capacity of 24,000, is due to be completed in the third quarter of the same year, alongside the multipurpose arena that can house a crowd of 18,000.

A National Institute for Sports Excellence (NISE) is also planned within the complex.

The 143-acre Gujarat Police Academy in Karai will have an athletics stadium with a capacity of 50,000 and, according to the local sports development officials, its completion is due in September 2028.

The Academy will also house a shooting centre incorporating indoor and outdoor ranges, with a capacity to hold 4,000 spectators. It is proposed to be completed by March 2029.

According to the local officials, both the projects are progressing in phased timelines.

"...the Commonwealth Federation decides which sports will be held where. The Indian Olympic Association and the state government also have a role in this. It is a team effort. You will get to know which sports will be held (where) in the future," said Bhaumik Oza, the administrative head of another key facility Veer Savarkar Sports Complex here in Naranpura that is expected to host the weightlifting competition.

On Sunday, shooter Anjum Modgil and badminton player Trupti Murgunde will be among the sporting stars in attendance when the country celebrates the Commonwealth Games Day across 8,000 locations with the main event in Ahmedabad.

The 75th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle will be organised here "in the spirit of the Commonwealth Games movement, celebrating sportsmanship, unity, fitness and national pride".

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, along with Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, will lead the event in Ahmedabad.

A special CWG-themed exhibition will also be inaugurated during the event, showcasing India''s sporting achievements over the last 12 years, alongside flagship schemes such as the Khelo India Mission and Sports Goods Manufacturing initiatives.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, along with former Commonwealth medallists, including Rajani Etimarpu (Hockey), Gurjit Kaur (Hockey), Sonika Tandi (Hockey), Ankur Mittal (Shooting), Murgunde and Modgil (Shooting), as well as thousands of cyclists, will participate in the event.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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