The four-match Women's T20 Challenge came to an end on Saturday as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas got the better of Velocity in the summit clash. The final was quite a spectacle as it went down to the wire, and in the final over, Sophie Ecclestone managed to hold her own to help Supernovas win the title for the third time in the tournament's history. The crowd attendance was quite good for the summit clash and fans flocked to the stadium to watch the cricketers in action at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

After the match ended, the entire crowd was on its feet and they even chanted "we want women's IPL". A video of the crowd could been asking quite vociferously for the Women's IPL. The video has now gone viral on the social media.

crowd chants, We want Women's IPL, We want Women's IPL pic.twitter.com/GzFsEBhU4W — AkasH (@im_akash196) May 28, 2022

After an IPL Governing Council meeting in March this year, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had said that the board is planning to start the women's IPL by 2023.

"It (the full-fledged women's IPL) has to be approved by the AGM. We plan to start it by next year hopefully," BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had told reporters.

Talking about the Women's T20 Challenge final between Supernovas and Velocity, the former batted first and posted 165/7 in 20 overs. Deandra Dottin top-scored with a knock of 62 while Kate Cross, Deepti Sharma and Simran Bahadur returned with two wickets each.

Chasing 166, Velocity kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and in the end, Deepti Sharma-led side needed 34 runs to win of the final two overs.

Simran Bahadur and Laura Wolvaardt gave it their all but the side fell four runs short. Wolvaardt and Bahadur remained unbeaten on 65 and 20. For Supernovas, Alana King took three wickets.