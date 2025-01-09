Yuzvendra Chahal has broken his long silence after rumours on social media claimed that all was not well in his marriage with Dhanashree Verma. Earlier on Wednesday, Dhanashree broke her silence amid viral rumours of her divorce. Chahal got engaged to Dhanashree, a YouTuber, dance choreographer and dentist, who has participated in the reality show Jhalak Dheekha Ja, on August 8, 2020. The couple got married in a private ceremony on December 22, 2020 in Gurgaon.

In a long message regarding "social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true", Chahal said it has caused him and his family immense pain.

"I am grateful to all my fans for their unwavering love and support without which, I wouldn't have come this far. But this journey is far from OVER!!! As there are still many incredible OVERS left to deliver for my country, my team, and for my fans!!! While I am proud to be a sportsman, I am also a Son, a Brother, and a Friend. I understand the curiosity surrounding recent events, particularly about my personal life. However, I have noticed certain social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true," he wrote in a long post on his Instagram story.

"As a Son, a Brother and a Friend, I humbly request everyone not to indulge in these speculations, as they have caused immense pain to me and my family. My family values have taught me to always wish well for all, strive to achieve success through dedication and hard work, instead of taking shortcuts, and I remain committed to these values. With Divine Blessings, I shall forever strive to seek your love & support and not sympathy.

Earlier, Dhanashree slammed faceless trolls for spreading hate.

"The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What's truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate," Dhanashree wrote in a long post on her Instagram story.

"I've worked hard for years to build my name and integrity. My silence is not a sign of weakness; but of strength. While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others.

"I choose to focus on my truth and move forward, holding onto my values. The truth stands tall without the need for justification."